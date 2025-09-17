Holly S.
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The Californication of the Vote
Just Keep Counting Until the Democrat Wins
20 hrs ago
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Holly S.
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May 2026
More Proof Raffensperger Call with Trump was a Set Up from the Start
Donald Trump just wanted Georgia to do its job, but Raffensperger and his deputy preferred to falsely play “gotcha”.
May 14
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Holly S.
3
There is Hope for LA
The Federalist contributor and Substack favorite author Chris Bray profiles the chance that former reality star Spencer Pratt might just defeat…
May 7
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Holly S.
3
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How Violent Political Language and Behavior Sets the Stage for Something Much Worse
This Video is Like an Archeological Dig into How Attacking Trump Supporters at the Local Level Becomes Normalized. It Needs to Stop.
May 6
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Holly S.
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April 2026
Must Read: It Was Always an Inside Job
The Federalist author Hans Mahncke reports on the long hidden truths of Trump’s first impeachment.
Apr 16
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Holly S.
3
Swalwell’s Egregious Behavior Doesn’t Mean He Loses Elite Benefits, Even After He Resigns
It’s just another outrage added to the other disgraceful aspects of Eric Swalwell’s existence.
Apr 14
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Holly S.
5
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Doing Two Things at Once, and Doing Them Both Very Well
Just another example of American Exceptionalism. Something that happens on any day that ends in a “y”.
Apr 2
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Holly S.
3
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March 2026
The “Married Women Won’t Be Able to Vote” Lie
Democrats opposing the SAVE America Act insult women every time they use this ridiculous argument. Do they even hear themselves?
Mar 17
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Holly S.
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February 2026
Why Colbert REALLY Doesn’t Want to Air his Talarico Interview
It’s Easier to Play the Victim than Educate his Audience
Feb 19
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Holly S.
1
January 2026
The Fulton County Follies is Another Conspiracy Theory Now Proven True
The math skills of the election workers in Georgia’s most troubled county proves Trump was right…and then some.
Jan 23
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Holly S.
3
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September 2025
The Real Reason People Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Must be Fired
It’s actually quite simple. It’s all about trust.
Sep 17, 2025
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Holly S.
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August 2025
Shame on Journalists For Not Telling This Story
The illegal alien who killed three people with an illegal U-turn deserves wide media exposure, the shame it should create and all the criminal charges…
Aug 22, 2025
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Holly S.
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© 2026 Holly S.
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