YouTuber Angela Rose does a great job in her recent video of documenting the unabashed anti-Americanism of the taxpayer-funded, Southern Poverty Law Center influenced, exhibits of what is supposed to be our shared American history at the Smithsonian Museum of American History. She found that in a wide variety of vintage images and tactile displays, the many ways America is indeed - and without question exceptional - are minimized or completely ignored.

It’s worth watching, even for just a few minutes, especially the beginning, because she intersperses clips from the recent Congressional hearings on the Smithsonian and it’s focus on perceived and also real evils (slavery), featuring the museum’s director, Anthea Hartig. She sits before Congress trying to deflect and downplay numerous and true accusations of the museum being used as a woke screed against America and, seemingly, mostly against white Americans. Her testimony and Angela’s video are both something to behold.

What the museum leaves out or slights (by perhaps only a brief mention or smaller photo used), is especially eye opening. Not much at all about George Washington. The moon landing…uh, guess you’ll have to go to the Air and Space museum to learn about that; it’s apparently not worth mentioning here. American innovations, like the Model T get a photo or two, while foreign influences, some worth a mention for sure, far outweigh the missing information about great American inventions. An exhibit about food, shows a picture of TV Chef Julia Child, but mostly focuses on foreign food and its impact on American culture.

Over and over, Angela Rose documents the many largely immigrant-focused exhibits as she walks from hall to hall: How important “migrants” were; how some obscure foreign beer maker gets more play than his better known American counterparts, how Mickey Mouse is actually (Breaking News!) RACIST!

Actually, no. If the museum curators had bothered to crack a book or do a simple search they would have learned exactly why Walt Disney came up with Mickey Mouse. When he lost ownership and control of his first cartoon character Oswald the Rabbit, Disney needed a replacement character he could own. Disney recognized early that synchronized music and sound would put Mickey in every theatre in the country. Quite the American and (bonus!) capitalist creation that brought boundless joy to generations of Americans and fans around the world who deserve to know the real story.

You’ll come away as I did realizing that Congressman Brendan Gill needs to bring back before Congress the Smithsonian’s Director of American History, Anthea Hartig, who makes over $300,000 a year obscuring America’s innate greatness. I guess there wasn’t enough room in the over 750,000 square foot museum to showcase the real history of our country.

Hartig now needs to answer even more pointed and necessary questions about her leftist exhibits. Meanwhile, there is no question that President Trump’s decree to make the Smithsonian more reflective of real American history and less a lecture on perceived white supremacy, is the correct thing to do. Set a deadline. It’s past time to make those changes and Director Hartig should be responsible for fixing what’s objectively missing - or Hartig herself needs to be escorted out of the museum.

Check out Angela’s video, it’s worth a look.

Angela Rose Walks Through Anti-American Smithsonian