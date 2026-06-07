Any employee in any industry - much less the national media - with Pelley’s astounding lack of perspective and judgment deserves to get the ax for what he did. In case that’s not obvious, here’s why.

Pelley displayed a shocking lack of self awareness when he decided to go rogue in the CBS “all hands” meeting with the new 60 Minutes boss Nick Bilton and network news president Bari Weiss.

Instead of listening in a respectful way, waiting to ask a question or even to politely have his say, Pelley immediately went on offense. Not smart. How did this man last 40 years in a career that ideally requires intelligence, curiosity, patience, foresight and follow through? Oh yeah, I forgot. Pelley completely lacks humility, that’s why.

Pro Tip: When the new bosses want to meet with the staff to lay out their vision, you don’t throw out accusations of “murder” in relation to them wanting to add basic requirements of fairness in reporting. The minimum required proper response is, “Well, that’s reasonable. Go on. I’m listening.”

When other employees in your unit are terminated, that also is not analogous to “murder”. It’s not violent to change the staff. It’s called personnel management. Every employee, whether they have a personal services agreement (employment contract) or no agreement, you ultimately serve at the pleasure of the people who sign the paychecks. Period. Think there’s another system? How out of touch are you?

When the new bosses attempt to speak with you again - this time privately - despite your public meltdown, you politely accept. You don’t decline the invitation. You don’t double down on stomping your feet and having another tantrum that becomes public. That shows exceptionally bad judgement and a fatal inability to listen to an opposing view.

When the New York Times inevitably comes calling for the post-firing interview, it might be wise to can the hostility and put a lid on the tears. Frankly, it makes you look weak and it’s not a good look. Especially for a millionaire anchor/“reporter” (reporter in quotes, since producers do all the research, leg work, pre interviews, scripting and logistics). If you’ll cry with the New York Times, how can you expect to have the backbone, stamina and self restraint to interview Presidents and Kings; scammers and killers? You don’t. Frankly, a 68 year old man should know better.

As a 60 Minutes, top of the media heap “journalist”, you think it’s admirable to hold the new bosses feet to the fire. After all, you think you know better. You want to prove it. You’re smarter than them. You see yourself as a literal icon, bigger that the CBS Eye. Instead, you’re the self-appointed symbol of the media resistance. TDS diagnosis aside, you also suffer from BDS as in Boss Derangement Syndrome. Yes, Virginia, everyone has a boss. And usually more than one. News flash for the veteran network news anchor: the boss sets the rules. The rules are not optional. Want to work here? Follow the rules. Support the boss. You don’t have to like her or him. But you must respect them and be civil, especially in a public meeting.

But you made yourself the sacrificial lamb. The martyr for broadcast news. It’s always about you. That was your fatal mistake.

You had a good run, Pelley. Longer than deserved, frankly. You rode that pony as far as you could and did some good work. Now go away. Enjoy a well funded retirement. No one really cares what you think now. Instead of going out on a high note, preserving your self-respect and being grateful, you chose the other path. You followed your heart but that doesn’t make you right.

New York Post: Scott Pelley Breaks Down in Post-Firing Interview