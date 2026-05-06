“We Got Receipts” is an entertaining YouTube channel which exposes and dissects the rabid behavior of “peaceful” protestors, usually anti-Trump activists. The channel’s host does an excellent job of compiling evidence of criminal behavior, which at these low level events, does result in actual arrests and - supposedly - accountability.

It would be interesting to learn if the charges of battery or assault eventually get dropped in these cases. Probably. But the video nonetheless illustrates how crazed the TDS crowd acts when triggered by nothing more than hats, signs and flags. Never mind that all protestors have a right to express themselves. In the one-sided minds of members of “The Resistance”, only their viewpoint is allowed to be expressed.

This video is Exhibit A for how political violence starts and a cautionary tale of where it can lead. In fact, we know it’s the kind of behavior that has already inspired at least three known assassination attempts…