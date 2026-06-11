If Leslie Stahl really believes Scott Pelley’s early (?) forced retirement was the worst single event she ever witnessed, she is no longer, if she ever was, a journalist who can be trusted to tell the truth. Not that she exhibited that quality very often on 60 Minutes in recent years, but still. In the article I’m linking below, Stahl is shocked - SHOCKED! - that CBS under new boss Bari Weiss is seeking to clean house of insubordinate, overly compensated diva anchors who publicly undermine the new regime at the first available opportunity.

I used to admire Stahl, especially since I closely followed other women in broadcasting, hoping to learn from them no matter what positions they held. Leslie Stahl was born 9 days after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in December of 1941. She is now 84 years old. Prior to joining 60 Minutes, Stahl started covering the Nixon White House for CBS in 1972, during the Watergate scandal, when I was still in high school. She distinguished herself on television during the days after the break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters by President Nixon’s “plumbers” in that eponymously named DC hotel, which gave birth to what then was the worst political coverup in history. Many other scandals have since eclipsed those quaint days when newspaper reporters knew how to break stories.

The White House with CBS News microphone

I followed Stahl because her good work covering the Watergate hearings in Congress and other reporting earned her the big promotion to White House Correspondent for CBS News, the first woman to achieve that position. Though I completely lacked her on air talent and chose a career behind the camera, I was always inspired by Stahl’s network appearances in what then, especially, was a man’s world.

It’s been disappointing to see her swallowed whole by the leftist TDS narrative on 60 Minutes. During one of Stahl’s interviews of President Trump, he made an offhand comment about Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop being real, causing her to poo-poo the president’s opinion. She couldn’t resist telling him matter of factly and in an arrogant tone that “we” don’t know that to be true. “Oh Mr. President, now that’s not true…” Only, yes, Leslie, it was true. Because the FBI had verified it really was Hunter’s laptop almost a year prior, well before those 51 intelligence community experts claimed it was a Russian op. In fact, every sentient person already knew President Biden’s crackhead son had indeed abandoned his MacBook in a Delaware computer shop, forgetting to pick it up and pay the bill. The New York Post’s excellent investigative reporting proved it, too.

So now Stahl is at the end of her career, with a distinguished record by anyone’s measure. And at 84 after a life lived in network broadcasting, her “worst experience” is seeing staff at 60 Minutes get shown the door? That says more about her than it says about CBS. Now she needs to go, too. She’s really no different than Scott Pelley except that she’s apparently a tad less vocal in her open disdain for the new bosses, at least in a group setting, unlike Pelley.

Stahl could have retired a decade ago while her beloved program was not yet burdened by simple, overdue and realistic requests for balanced reporting. I admire her work ethic, but if she’s rattled by the “experience” of normal personnel management and oversight, she needs to walk away. She could even resign in protest! And take one for her beloved, though now fired, partisan team. At 84, she ought to turn in her CBS badge and enjoy the next decade relaxing on the beach. She mostly earned it.

Leslie Stahl Thinks Journalists Shouldn’t be Fired