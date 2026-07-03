In the early 2000’s a Hmong immigrant in Minnesota repeatedly sexually abused a 10 year old girl. By 2006, authorities had apparently stopped Tou Lue Vang long enough to charge him with child sex crimes to which he pled guilty. But in the first example of “but this is Minnesota”, this depraved man was able to avoid any jail time for his disgusting offenses. Yup. All he got was probation. That’s a crime in itself.

Probation completed, Vang was now on the brink of his finally well deserved federal deportation. Vang realized the only way he could escape ICE was to receive a pardon for his evil acts. Normal people would find this baldfaced attempt by Vang for redemption as vile and reflexively say no to such an outrageous request. But again, this is Minnesota. And the Hmong immigrants, who apparently stick together like glue, decided to support his efforts. Among those in favor of his pardon was the victim herself. Twenty years after the offenses, she has now forgiven her rapist and supports the state in wiping his record clean.

As The Times of India reports, “A federal judge had signed an order of final deportation for Vang in October of 2006.” So by 2026, he had successfully staved off that order, for twenty years. Now, after completing his probation in 2019, Vang claimed to be a changed man, with stable employment, saying he was a doting father to six children. After all, his victim forgave him, so when Minnesota’s pardon board took up his case, that forgiveness was cited as a primary reason for Vang’s ultimately successful pardon.

Whatever happened to all the research proving that pedophiles can never really “change”? It’s been known for years that the sick sexual behavior they practice is almost never successfully rooted out - it’s simply too ingrained to be corrected. Thus keeping creeps like Vang on the public radar by preserving their criminal records and keeping them on an official sex offender registry is always the best practice. Except…this is Minnesota.

Enter Tim Walz. As Governor, he’s part of the pardon review board. And as Governor, he always prioritizes illegal immigrants over his native born constituency. So, as surely as day follows night, Walz cast his vote against normalcy, common sense and public safety to ensure this illegal criminal alien would receive a pardon and therefore not be deported.

For some reason, Vang’s pardon keeps him from immediate deportation which had already been ordered and was set to take place in about a week. Now the sex abuser of a TEN YEAR OLD can relax. Because the pardon technically wipes Vang’s record clean, his imminent departure is now on hold. It shouldn’t be.

It’s outrageous that such a sex fiend was given a pardon in the first place, and even more outrageous that this man - who never served time in prison - now gets a clean slate. Minnesota gets to keep one more illegal, the very valuable citizen Tou Lue Vang. The citizens of Minnesota get a great big middle finger from their state, which is supposed to protect its citizens from the kind of depravity Vang not only symbolized but practiced.

Not that we need more evidence, but Vang’s unconscionable pardon proves Minnesota is a failure. At every turn, Minnesota chooses the wrong path. This pardon should be absolutely humiliating for every Minnesotan. Of course that would require the state and its citizens to have some self awareness; a sense of right and wrong. But, this is Minnesota, so…