The Federalist outlines exactly what REALLY happened on the infamous phone call after the 2020 election, when Donald Trump rightly encouraged then Secretary of State (now gubernatorial candidate) Brad Raffensperger to scrutinize ballots, especially in Fulton County. The Secretary of State decided instead to have his deputy Jordan Fuchs record the call surreptitiously to try to not just trap Trump, but to exonerate Georgia (and her boss) in advance, should any electoral shenanigans ever come to light. Clever.

Those shenanigans have now largely been proven, thanks to journalists like the great Mollie Hemingway, who exposed widespread but never prosecuted election irregularities in her excellent book “Rigged”.

As usual, Raffensperger’s deputy immediately leaked the call with Trump to the Washington Post. Surprise! The media fell in line and the rest was predictable and underhanded.

This is a great article that explains a lot and begs the question when will there be justice for the disenfranchised voters of Fulton County and Georgia? Ballots could be pulled out from under tables all night that night to make sure Biden squeaked out a win. But the truth was hidden for years…

https://thefederalist.com/2026/05/12/phone-call-used-to-impeach-trump-over-ga-election-was-illegally-recorded-testimony-confirms/