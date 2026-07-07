One of the least competent network television hosts is Sunny Hostin on ABC’s daytime staple “The View.” Her show is produced not by ABC’s Entertainment Division but by ABC News. One would think such a high profile on-air news hire would be engaging, entertaining, smart, inquisitive, honest and articulate. But sadly, she has none of those qualities and her talk show skills remain limited to sharing opinions that are always highly personal and rarely grounded in reality. Most of all, Hostin sees everything - and I mean absolutely every issue, topic, concern or idea - through the racial lens. It’s truly something to behold. Hostin’s main accomplishment seems to be her law degree. How she survived her professors’ Socratic teaching methods is an unanswered question.

Did someone say something offensive? Sunny says that’s racist. Did someone make a mistake she’s asked to comment on? She labels it racist. Did someone on social media say something controversial? It has to be racist. Racist, racist, racist. It is getting tiring, and apparently everyone except Sunny can see it. She almost never fails to inject racism into every discussion. Just watch one episode of The View. If you can stand it.

The US Flag on a series of porches in a neighborhood

Thus it’s hardly surprising that when Sunny Hostin sees an American flag, oh the horror!, she instantaneously feels triggered. Because racism. And being a TV host, she must share those scary feelings of America, at 250 years old, being a racist country, and she expects you to bob your head along with her in agreement. And almost always the hand-picked studio audience does, while they also clap like seals at her deep, personal, progressive thoughts. Sunny believes white supremacists have “co-opted the flag”. She recoils at the sight of flags flying in a suburban neighborhood and shares with her viewers that anyone - in fact, everyone!, who displays our most revered national symbol must therefore be a racist. Period. No other connotation can be drawn from seeing our flag waving in the wind, jutting out from porches or displayed in yards as the USA celebrates 250 years of existence. You know, the nation that declared independence from its British overseers in 1776 because the founders believed our rights come from God. Among the rights the founders saw as self evident is that “All Men are Created Equal”. And indeed they are. Even though our history includes the evils of slavery, the country has grappled with that sin and set itself on a course of freedom for all. Not a perfect system. Not a perfect country. But one with far more positives than negatives. Slavery is gone. Racism remains, there is no doubt, but in far, far less quantity than Sunny Hostin believes. But because America once included slavery (like so many other countries around the globe, where slavery was also wrong), Sunny Hostin can not abide anything related to the Stars and Stripes.

Sunny can’t acknowledge the victorious symbol our flag represents from hard won battles in World War I and World War II, when America, with help from its allies, saved the world. She can’t acknowledge the respect the flag deserves as it is draped over the caskets of the men and women who stood up for liberty, even when many war heroes were minorities who didn’t yet have the opportunities at home they deserved. Sunny can’t acknowledge the dramatic successes of the Civil Rights movement, when racial discrimination was finally codified as against the law. Sunny can’t acknowledge the many heroes who salute the flag today because they believe in the ideals of our country, a country that is constantly striving to be better. No, Sunny Hostin is a one trick pony who whinnies “racism” at every single thing she sees. Sunny has never been accused of being a deep thinker. And her takes on many subjects are usually shallow and tinged with overall disdain for anyone who doesn’t share her narrow world view.

Sunny Hostin deserves to be called out for her daily, consistent one-note performance as a victim of racism. It’s time for her to give it up. She would serve her audience far better if she occasionally tried to moderate her “racism everywhere and all the time” point of view.

She doesn’t even deserve this much attention. But Sunny makes it too easy for us to expose her sad, tired, outdated, unproductive behavior on The View. The show, as the ABC suits surely know, is one-sided and nearly unwatchable. Outrageous clips of Sunny, and often Whoopi Goldberg alongside her, spewing racial hatred are more likely viewed on social media in short soundbites. She and Whoopi seem to specialize in feeding the perceptions among some less alert viewers that America is a lost cause, tainted with racism that can never be fixed. Because, if it was, Sunny Hostin would be out of business.

Sunny, try looking at the American flag for the history it represents and for the promise it makes to all of us. A promise we must always work to fulfill. Don’t let your TDS shape every single thing that comes out of your mouth. Be someone we can look up to, Sunny, by being someone who sees all sides of an issue, not just the black and white. Acknowledge racism when it really matters, not as the be all, end all of every discussion. I know it’s hard for you to let go of your exaggerated feelings of victimhood due to the constant racism you see that powers your brand. But you owe it to your viewers to at least give it a try. It’s the Red, White and Blue thing to do, if you can manage it.

Sunny Hostin Sees Racism Everywhere