Holly S.

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WSR1689's avatar
WSR1689
2d

The entire cast of the view are indeed racists and have a sever case of TDS. They get more view time when Greg Gutfield makes full of them. They are a great subject for mocking self righteous buffoons. The Hollywood glitterati pontificate on how woke they are about every cause. They acknowledge they are on stolen land. Ok take some concrete action such as giving your $ millions of property back to native Americans. Illegal alien rights. So you could certainly open your houses and let illegal aliens live there! The self righteous Hollywood bragged about their $ millions raised for the homeless victims of Palliasades fires. Yet all of the money to their favorite NGOs. None of the money went to the victims of the fire. They tell the little people not to use fossil fuels or plastics because of Global warming

Meanwhile they use their limousines, luxury Sports car, fly private jets all over the world to their luxurious 3 rd + homes.

Their actions do not matter. What they say are enough to feel superior to the little people that work for a living

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EducatingBen's avatar
EducatingBen
2d

Sunny Hostin has conveniently memory-holed her own family’s direct ties to slavery.

In her 2024 Finding Your Roots episode, she learned her maternal Spanish ancestors were slave traders and owners.

Her third great-grandfather owned at least one enslaved person, and the family moved their operation from Spain to Puerto Rico after abolition there to keep the “family business” going. She called it deeply disappointing; her mother reportedly cried.

Yet here she is again, claiming American flags in certain neighborhoods make her feel “unsafe” and linking them to white supremacy.

This is the same selective historical outrage that fuels division. Real family history is messy for almost everyone — her paternal line includes ancestors born into U.S. slavery who later voted after emancipation. Teaching the full, complicated record beats weaponizing symbols or pretending only one side has ancestral sins.

As an educator, I’d say: own all of it, or the lectures ring hollow.

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