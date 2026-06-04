I want to share a great short video from YouTube (below) that shows NBC trying to explain how Steve Hilton’s early lead in the California Gubernatorial Race can be overcome by the mail-in votes still to arrive. It’s like a step-by-step instruction manual on how to steal every election. First, asking for ID is illegal. Not just discouraged, not optional, not even suggested. It’s illegal in California to ask for a voter to ID themselves. Thus voters can vote and do vote wherever they feel like it. Moved recently? No problem, just go back to your last polling place…if you vote in person, that is. Not many voters do. They simply fill in the ballot(s) mailed to their homes and mail them in. Then, the state board of elections says precincts have 13 more days to certify their votes after Election Day. That’s generous. That’s also ludicrous. It’s the absolute recipe for stealing an election and disenfranchising voters as a whole.

If the state of California persists in using mail-in ballots, which ought to be illegal and will be if the SAVE Act is ever passed, they should at least delay the count until the last ballot is received. The preliminary count’s only reason for being is to lay out the roadmap to victory for the opposition and the vote counters - often the same people! It’s beyond disgraceful and such a transparently fraudulent system. It makes fools of the voters and the honest citizens who believe that the final results are accurate. Smart voters may realize they can’t have any faith in the veracity of the results.

They say voters get what they deserve. In California, voters have learned their vote doesn’t really count. Not in the normal way votes counted before elections got incredibly layered and technically complicated.

There should be one primary Election Day and one general Election Day.

24 hours.

Not 312 hours.

Results announced by midnight.

Early voting is okay, provided those votes are not tabulated until Election Day. That’s how it works in most early voting states. Mail-in votes should be restricted to absentee votes from the military or the disabled.

Counting until you get the result you seek is what California does. It’s what Georgia and the other swing states did when they shutdown the count on Election Night 2020, resuming it later when they knew the numerical targets they had to hit. That federal election was a sham. And so is California’s system of no voter ID and mail-in votes for everyone, with 13 days to finish the count.

Voters who accept those terms deserve what they get.

Enjoy the video:

How California Will Count Votes Until a Democrat Wins