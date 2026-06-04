Holly S.

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Don's avatar
Don
21m

Why do individual states have their own rules for any Federal election? It's a Federal election. It seems all states should follow the same Federal election rules.

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Phil McKraken's avatar
Phil McKraken
13h

I think the Save act would or could accomplish this, but it looks like the establishment in DC does not want that act to pass. There's no doubt in my mind that the Senate could get that act passed if the leadership of the Republican party in particularly the Senate would get off their ass. They don't want to. They want these mail-in ballots to be kept in play.

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