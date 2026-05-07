Chris Bray’s article for The Federalist, below, is well worth reading for its logic and insights into one of the hottest races coming up, the Los Angeles’ Mayoral race. Chris explains why Spencer Pratt has a chance to derail decades of Democrat policies that have been strangling a beautiful city for at least three decades.

I remember watching Spencer (and his once more famous wife, Heidi) on the MTV show, “The Hills”. Despite how those kinds of shows try to make caricatures out of the “cast”, I always admired Spencer’s commitment and loyalty to his now wife.

Chris explains that Pratt has become a savvy local candidate, the outsider who has lived the devastation of the Palisades Fire and now lives in a mobile home until he can rebuild. He exposed the fact that none of the LA Fire Aid money got to actual victims, but was instead secretly routed to scores of NGOs, a true betrayal of donors who wanted to make a difference.

I love Pratt’s homegrown campaign ads, which Chris juxtaposes with Bass’ disingenuous ads, in one of which she says she “refuses” to allow homelessness. What a crock! Voters in LA ought to embrace Spencer Pratt. He can only be better than the odious Karen Bass who - never forget - knew the fire conditions in LA were high but left the country for a boondoggle visit to Africa anyway. As the fires raged, Spencer was saving his family’s lives while Karen tried to cosplay a world leader.

https://thefederalist.com/2026/05/05/after-decades-of-democrat-decline-republican-spencer-pratt-has-a-shot-at-winning-in-la/